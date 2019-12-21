UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Transit From Russia To Ukraine Stipulates 65Bln Cubic Meters In 2020, 40Bln Thereafter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Gas Transit From Russia to Ukraine Stipulates 65Bln Cubic Meters in 2020, 40Bln Thereafter

The Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal will stipulate delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for 4 more years, a source from Russian gas giant Gazprom told Sputnik on Saturday, confirming initial information obtained by Ukrainian media.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal will stipulate delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for 4 more years, a source from Russian gas giant Gazprom told Sputnik on Saturday, confirming initial information obtained by Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Leviy Bereg online news portal reported, citing a source close to the talks on the deal, that under the five-year contract between Moscow and Kiev, 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas would be transited to Ukraine during the first year, with 40 billion cubic meters in subsequent years.

"The numbers are accurate," the source said, answering a question on the matter.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Gas 2020 Media From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Q ..

10 minutes ago

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

48 minutes ago

Businessmen for structural reforms to attain susta ..

7 minutes ago

AIOU places assignments' marks of Bachelor program ..

7 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

7 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.