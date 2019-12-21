Gas Transit From Russia to Ukraine Stipulates 65Bln Cubic Meters in 2020, 40Bln Thereafter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal will stipulate delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for 4 more years, a source from Russian gas giant Gazprom told Sputnik on Saturday, confirming initial information obtained by Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Leviy Bereg online news portal reported, citing a source close to the talks on the deal, that under the five-year contract between Moscow and Kiev, 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas would be transited to Ukraine during the first year, with 40 billion cubic meters in subsequent years.

"The numbers are accurate," the source said, answering a question on the matter.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes.