Gas Transit From Ukraine to Europe Down 32% in January - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Ukraine transported 3.86 billion cubic meters (136 billion cubic feet) of gas to Europe in January, a 32 percent decline compared to December, the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) operator said on Wednesday.

"Gas transit via the Ukrainian GTS to Europe amounted to 3.86 billion cubic meters of gas, a 51 percent increase compared to January 2020, a 32 percent decrease when compared to December 2020 which is associated with the terms of the current transit contract," the operator said.

Ukraine transported 3.54 billion cubic meters of gas westward, namely 2.23 billion cubic meters to Slovakia, 0.92 billion cubic meters to Hungary and 0.39 cubic meters to Poland. The country also transferred 0.55 billion cubic meters to the southern direction, including 0.39 billion cubic meters to Moldova and 0.15 billion cubic meters to Romania.

The head of the gas transportation system operator, Sergiy Makogon, said that Ukraine's transit capabilities are enough to meet Europe's demand despite a planned reduction in transfer of Gazprom's gas and there is no need for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to the press statement.

"The current agreement with Gazprom envisions a planned reduction in gas transit via Ukraine. According to the contract, Gazprom is obliged to pay for the pumping of 40 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 25 billion cubic meters below the contract obligations of 2020.

Now we see that despite high gas prices in Europe, there was no significant additional growth in transit volumes. Moreover, not all booked and paid capacities were used. This indicates that the existing capacities can meet all transit needs, there is no need to build an additional gas pipeline - Nord Stream 2", Makogon said, as quoted by the operator.

According to Makogon, Ukraine's gas transportation system is able to transfer additional 55 billion cubic meters and "even more."

"We cooperate with our European and American partners and look forward to their continued support in countering the implementation of Nord Stream 2," Makogon added.

In December 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of agreements on extending transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's territory, including a transit contract, according to which, Russian Gazprom gas company guarantees pumping 65 billion cubic meters (2.29 trillion cubic feet) of gas in the first year, and 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet) each year for the subsequent four years.

The Nord Stream 2 project is designed as a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Washington and Kiev openly oppose the project.