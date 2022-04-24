Gas Transit Via Ukraine Running Normally As Per Customers' Demands - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that it is supplying Russian gas via Ukraine in a regular mode and in full compliance with consumers' demand, with the April 24 amount of deliveries accounting for 51.7 million cubic meters.

Gazprom's transit obligations to Ukraine under the 2022 contract stand at 40 billion cubic meters, or about 109.6 million cubic meters per day.

Since late February, the Ukrainian transit of Russian gas has kept close to that volume, amid political volatility and cold weather. The amount of supplies decreased only slightly for a couple of days in mid-March.

In April, following the warming in Europe, the transit dropped, which, however, does not indicate a breach of the transit obligations, under which Gazprom must pay for the volumes initially stipulated in the contract, regardless of whether they have been delivered or not.