Gas Transit Via Ukraine to Stay, Russia Ready to Supply Gas to Kiev at 25% Discount -Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that gas transit via Ukraine would be preserved despite new pipelines as Moscow was interested in keeping this route, adding that Russia was ready to supply gas to Ukraine at a 25 percent discount.

"There is a solution, it is true. And we should go ahead with this. We will take this into account and will seek a solution that is acceptable to everyone, including Ukraine. As I have said many times, despite the construction of new infrastructure facilities, such as Nord Stream 1, Nord Stream 2, TurkSteam, we will maintain transit through Ukraine," Putin said.

"By the way, the Ukrainian route to Europe is longer than the route via the Baltic Sea. It is longer and it is simply more expensive for us. But still, to central and southern Europe, this is also a well-established and good route, we are ready to keep it. And we would be ready to supply gas to Ukraine at a discount, by the way, as I said, 20-25 percent," he added.