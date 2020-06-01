Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Resumes After 4 Days of Pause - Gascade Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The transit of gas via the Polish stretch of the pipeline Yamal-Europe resumed on Monday after it paused for four days, according to operator Gascade, which receives the gas in Germany.

Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., 24.5 million kilowatt-hours were used out of 36.1 kilowatt-hours that had been reserved. The reserved capacity of the pipeline was used up by 60 percent.