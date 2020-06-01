UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Resumes After 4 Days Of Pause - Gascade Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Resumes After 4 Days of Pause - Gascade Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The transit of gas via the Polish stretch of the pipeline Yamal-Europe resumed on Monday after it paused for four days, according to operator Gascade, which receives the gas in Germany.

Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., 24.5 million kilowatt-hours were used out of 36.1 kilowatt-hours that had been reserved. The reserved capacity of the pipeline was used up by 60 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany Gas Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 June 2020

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi mass testing for asymptomatic ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

8 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.