UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Transportation System Operator Hopes Gazprom Mulls Gas Storage In Ukrainian Facilities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

Gas Transportation System Operator Hopes Gazprom Mulls Gas Storage in Ukrainian Facilities

The operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system hopes that Ukraine's Naftogaz will return to talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the storage of Russian gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, the operator's Director General Serhiy Makogon said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system hopes that Ukraine's Naftogaz will return to talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the storage of Russian gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, the operator's Director General Serhiy Makogon said Thursday.

"I hope that in connection with this progress in relations with Gazprom, Naftogaz may return to the issue of cooperation in gas storage in our underground gas storage facilities. Gazprom clearly has a commercial interest in these capacities," Makogon said at a press conference broadcast by the Nash tv channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress May Gas TV

Recent Stories

Low export, documentation of economy, inflation st ..

6 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold B.Ed w ..

2 minutes ago

CEO PIA files appeal plea in SC against SHC orde ..

2 minutes ago

All that Jazz: the ex-Buddhist monk meditating his ..

6 minutes ago

AC directs for arguments in reference against form ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics Unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.