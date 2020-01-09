Gas Transportation System Operator Hopes Gazprom Mulls Gas Storage in Ukrainian Facilities

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:37 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system hopes that Ukraine's Naftogaz will return to talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the storage of Russian gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, the operator's Director General Serhiy Makogon said Thursday.
"I hope that in connection with this progress in relations with Gazprom, Naftogaz may return to the issue of cooperation in gas storage in our underground gas storage facilities. Gazprom clearly has a commercial interest in these capacities," Makogon said at a press conference broadcast by the Nash tv channel.