UrduPoint.com

'Gas Union' Of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Requires Coordination At 1st Stage - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The idea of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan requires the creation of a coordination mechanism at the first stage, possibly with a certain legal entity, but such issues yet need to be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at a meeting in Moscow.

"What President Putin has in mind is the creation of a coordination mechanism at the first stage. Maybe, of course, this is yet to be discussed, with a certain legal entity. For cooperation between these three countries and for the development of infrastructure, then for foreign markets," Peskov said.

Peskov noted that the implementation of the project requires joint actions, discussions and coordination between the three countries.

"Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are developing their economies quite rapidly, and their domestic gas needs are growing, and besides, both countries also trade on foreign markets. Russia also trades on foreign markets, so it requires some synchronization. Moreover, there is another important element. Russia and Kazakhstan, as a partnership in the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), also have certain plans for the development of this industry. And in the future, there are plans to create common energy markets," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled another important element the fact that the needs of northern Kazakhstan are traditionally provided with gas from Russia.

"And we, in turn, are developing a new province in eastern Siberia. This is both for export and for their regions," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Gas Market From Industry

