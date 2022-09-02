Gasoline Price Drop in US Mostly Caused by Recession Fears - Ex-Texas Oil Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The recent drop in US gasoline prices is not due to President Joe Biden's decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), it is mostly due to recession fears, Ryan Sitton, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

"That has almost nothing to do with Biden releasing oil from the oil reserves," Sitton said. "Really, that is almost entirely due to recession fears."

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.83 as of Thursday, down from an all-time high price of $5.01 a gallon on June 14, according to the American automobile Association.

"Everyone feels confident a recession is coming, they just don't know what's it gonna look like," Sitton said. "So that is why the price of oil has dropped, it is entirely because people are speculating that the recession is going to cause a drop in demand for oil."

Although there has been almost no drop in consumption of oil and gasoline in the United States, some inventory gains, a gradual increase in global oil production, and some pockets of refining capacity brought online, Sitton said he believes there is still a dramatic under supply of oil and not enough money has been put into producing more oil.

Sitton projects the potential shortage could increase the price of a barrel of crude oil to $120 over the next six to 12 months.

"The things that the Biden administration has done have made it more likely that prices are going to go up, not down," Sitton said. "Why that is? It is because when you do things like release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to try to keep prices down, when you try to work a deal with other countries to fill your oil supply needs, you send a message to the oil producers in the United States that this is not going to be a stable market."

The Biden administration's energy policies have dissuaded investment in oil production, Sitton said.

Oil prices fell for a third day in a row on Thursday after new lockdowns in China over coronavirus concerns sent US crude to January lows of almost $85 a barrel. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US crude, settled down $2.94, or 3.3%, at $86.61. It fell 2.3% on Wednesday and 5.5% on Tuesday.