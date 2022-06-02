Gasoline Prices in Estonia Reach Historic High - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Gasoline prices in Estonia reached a historic high on Wednesday, Estonian media reported.

"On Wednesday, gasoline prices rose to their historical maximum. At gas stations in Tallinn, 95-octane gasoline costs 2.119 Euros ($2.26) per liter, 98-octane gasoline costs 2.169 euros, while the price of diesel is 1.

949 euros," Estonian broadcaster ERR said.

On Monday, the price for the most popular 95-octane gasoline already set a record and reached 2.079 euros per liter, the broadcaster noted, adding that the price of diesel fuel on Monday was 1.889 euros per liter.

The cost of petrol in Estonia and other European countries is breaking records due to rising global oil prices and sanctions against Russia.