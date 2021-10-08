UrduPoint.com

Gasoline Prices In US To Remain High Throughout Fall Due To Oil Value - AAA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) American Automotive Association (AAA) forecast that gasoline prices in the United States will remain elevated throughout the fall season due to the volatile situation in global oil markets, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Gasoline prices will likely remain somewhat elevated through the fall," Gross said.

Since Monday, the US national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased four cents to $3.24, which is the highest pump price since October 2014, he added.

High crude oil prices remain the major trigger, while a slight increase in domestic US demand has also contributed to the rise in the national average, he noted.

"Prices rose earlier this week following OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and their allies, choosing not to move forward with an agreement to produce 800,000 barrels per day in November," Gross added. "Instead, OPEC+ decided to keep its 400,000 barrels per day planned production increase intact for now."

Earlier this week, global oil prices hit a record high since 2014 in the wake of OPEC+ reaffirming its decision to stick to its planned output increase.

