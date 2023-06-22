GASTAT: Merchandise exports decrease by 25% in April 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) issued the International Trade Report of April 2023, showing a decline in merchandise exports by SAR 34.7 billion (25%) in April 2023. The value of exports amounted to SAR 103.0 billion in April 2023, down from SAR 137.7 billion in April 2022.

According to the report, the value of oil exports fell by SAR 25.9 billion (23.6%) in April 2023, decreasing to SAR 83.8 billion from SAR 109.

7 billion in April 2022. This decline in oil exports had the most significant impact on the decrease in merchandise exports.

The report showed a decline in non-oil exports (including re-exports) by SAR 8.7 billion (31.2%), decreasing to SAR 19.2 billion from SAR 27.9 billion in April 2022.

The value of merchandise imports increased by SAR 0.6 billion (1.0%) in April 2023. The value of imports amounted to SAR 57.9 billion in April 2023, compared to SAR 57.3 billion in April 2022.