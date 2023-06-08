UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

GASTAT: Saudi Economy Grows at 3.8% in Q1 of 2023

Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The real GDP of Saudi Arabia grew by 3.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to Q1 of 2022.

Estimates of GDP for Q1 of 2023, issued today in a report by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), showed a 5.4% increase in non-oil activities over Q1 of 2022, a 4.9% increase in government activities over Q1 of 2022, and a 1.4% increase in oil activities over Q1 of 2022.

According to the report, seasonally adjusted real GDP decreased by 1.4% in Q1 of 2023 compared to the Q4 of 2022.

GASTAT is the only official reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia. It carries out all statistical work, as well as the technical oversight of the statistical sector. It also designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and researches, analyses data and information, and documents and archives all works containing information and statistical data on all aspects of life in Saudi Arabia. It writes, classifies and analyses data, and extracts indicators from it.

