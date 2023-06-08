GASTAT: Saudi Economy Grows at 3.8% in Q1 of 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The real GDP of Saudi Arabia grew by 3.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to Q1 of 2022.

Estimates of GDP for Q1 of 2023, issued today in a report by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), showed a 5.4% increase in non-oil activities over Q1 of 2022, a 4.9% increase in government activities over Q1 of 2022, and a 1.4% increase in oil activities over Q1 of 2022.

According to the report, seasonally adjusted real GDP decreased by 1.4% in Q1 of 2023 compared to the Q4 of 2022.

