For the fifth day in a row, Gazprom has not booked the capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for gas transit through Poland at the regular daily auction session, according to the results of an auction on the GSA Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) For the fifth day in a row, Gazprom has not booked the capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for gas transit through Poland at the regular daily auction session, according to the results of an auction on the GSA Platform.

During the day-ahead auction, capacity of 89.

1 million cubic meters for Saturday at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom, was offered. However, this proposal remained unclaimed.

Gazprom has not previously booked capacity for transit through Poland through this gas pipeline for December and used it on a daily basis. On some days, the company ordered capacities not on a regular basis, but at an additional session, and also used a short-term intraday booking for several hours.