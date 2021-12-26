Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A spokesperson for Russia's Gazprom suggested on Saturday that Germany was pumping gas to Ukraine through Poland in reverse mode.

"We have data suggesting that gas has been flowing in reverse from Germany to Poland and apparently onward to Ukraine at a speed of 3 to 5 million cubic meters per day," Sergey Kupriyanov told Rossiya 1 television channel.

The spokesman alleged that gas came from underground storages in Germany, which he said were 53% full.

"With winter only beginning, it is not the most rational decision," he added.