UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas To Ukraine In Reverse Mode

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

A spokesperson for Russia's Gazprom suggested on Saturday that Germany was pumping gas to Ukraine through Poland in reverse mode

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A spokesperson for Russia's Gazprom suggested on Saturday that Germany was pumping gas to Ukraine through Poland in reverse mode.

"We have data suggesting that gas has been flowing in reverse from Germany to Poland and apparently onward to Ukraine at a speed of 3 to 5 million cubic meters per day," Sergey Kupriyanov told Rossiya 1 television channel.

The spokesman alleged that gas came from underground storages in Germany, which he said were 53% full.

"With winter only beginning, it is not the most rational decision," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Poland Gas TV From Million

Recent Stories

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

10 seconds ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

11 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

26 minutes ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

13 seconds ago
 Dacoit held, accomplice escaped

Dacoit held, accomplice escaped

20 seconds ago
 Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup ..

Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.