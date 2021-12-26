UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas To Ukraine In Reverse Mode

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) A spokesperson for Russia's Gazprom suggested on Saturday that Germany was pumping gas to Ukraine through Poland in reverse mode.

"We have data suggesting that gas has been flowing in reverse from Germany to Poland and apparently onward to Ukraine at a speed of 3 to 5 million cubic meters per day," Sergey Kupriyanov told Rossiya 1 television channel.

The spokesman alleged that gas came from underground storages in Germany, which he said were 53% full.

"With winter only beginning, it is not the most rational decision," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Poland Gas TV From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

26 minutes ago
 Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup ..

Nigeria select recuperating Osimhen for Africa Cup

21 minutes ago
 Flag hosting ceremony held to pay homage on Quaid' ..

Flag hosting ceremony held to pay homage on Quaid's birthday at Ziarat Residency ..

21 minutes ago
 Youth arrested over aerial firing

Youth arrested over aerial firing

21 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands in Sudan anti-coup rallies as te ..

Tens of thousands in Sudan anti-coup rallies as tear gas fired

21 minutes ago
 DR Congo jails policemen for life for torturing su ..

DR Congo jails policemen for life for torturing suspect to death

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.