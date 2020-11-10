Gazprom Applies for Revision of Gas Price for Poland - PGNiG

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom applied to revise the price of Russian gas supplied to Poland, Polish energy conglomerate PGNiG said in a statement on Monday.

"The management board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ("PGNiG", "Company") reports that on November 9th, 2020 the Company's management board acquired the information that PAO Gazprom and OOO Gazprom Export (jointly referred as "Gazprom") submitted to PGNiG a renegotiation request dated November 9th, 2020 of the contract price for natural gas supplied by Gazprom on the basis of long-term gas supply contract of September 25th, 1996 for delivering gas to the Republic of Poland ("Jamal Contract") aimed at price increase," the statement says.