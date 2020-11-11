Gazprom, Belarus Began Negotiations on Gas Supplies From 2021

UrduPoint.com
Wed 11th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom and Belarus settled the issue of the republic's debt for Russian gas and began negotiations on the terms of supplies from 2021, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich took place in St.

Petersburg.

"At the beginning of the meeting, the parties noted that the issue of paying off the debt of Belarusian consumers for Russian gas supplies has been fully settled. In this regard, negotiations have begun on the terms of gas supply to Belarus from January 1, 2021," the company's statement says.

