Gazprom Books Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline for Transit on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom has for the third day in a row booked the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for a full day on March 31, buying out 8.7% of the capacity offered, the data on the GSA Platform auction showed on Wednesday.

On Monday, the company booked the line's capacity for a full gas day for the first time in two weeks.

Gazprom has booked transit capacity in the amount of just over 320,000 cubic meters per hour out of the offered 3.7 million cubic meters, and will be able to deliver about 7.7 million cubic meters per day. Gazprom also has the opportunity to reorder the line's capacity at additional auctions.

The 2,000-kilometer (1,242 miles) Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.