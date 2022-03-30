UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Books Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline For Transit On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Gazprom Books Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline for Transit on Thursday

Russian energy company Gazprom has for the third day in a row booked the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for a full day on March 31, buying out 8.7% of the capacity offered, the data on the GSA Platform auction showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom has for the third day in a row booked the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for a full day on March 31, buying out 8.7% of the capacity offered, the data on the GSA Platform auction showed on Wednesday.

On Monday, the company booked the line's capacity for a full gas day for the first time in two weeks.

Gazprom has booked transit capacity in the amount of just over 320,000 cubic meters per hour out of the offered 3.7 million cubic meters, and will be able to deliver about 7.7 million cubic meters per day. Gazprom also has the opportunity to reorder the line's capacity at additional auctions.

The 2,000-kilometer (1,242 miles) Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Germany Belarus Poland March Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Produc ..

EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Products to Help Environment

3 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employee ..

Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employees, Gives 1 Month to Leave

3 minutes ago
 Two died as two motorcycles collided with each oth ..

Two died as two motorcycles collided with each other

3 minutes ago
 US, Russia Continue Arms Control Dialogue on New S ..

US, Russia Continue Arms Control Dialogue on New START Treaty - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 1188 police recruits pass out

1188 police recruits pass out

25 minutes ago
 4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.