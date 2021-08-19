Gazprom Can Deliver 5.6Bln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday it can deliver 5.6 billion cubic meters (1.34 cubic miles) of gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline this year.

"A total of 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas can be delivered through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year," the company said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas.