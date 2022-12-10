UrduPoint.com

Gazprom CEO Describes Discussion Of Gas Hub Project As Main Result Of Visit To Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Gazprom CEO Describes Discussion of Gas Hub Project as Main Result of Visit to Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller called the discussion of the gas hub project in Turkey the main result of his visit to the country.

"Of course, it is a gas hub," Miller said commenting the main results of the visit, as quoted by the Russian energy giant.

On Friday, Gazprom reported that Miller discussed the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in the country with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

