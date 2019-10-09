(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and the German government's authorized representative for gas transit through Ukraine Bernhard Graf von Waldersee discussed the organization of Russian gas supplies to countries outside of the former Soviet Union from January 1, 2020, Gazprom said in a statement Wednesday.

In particular, the sides noted at the meeting that Ukraine was currently working on introducing into its legislation the provisions of the EU's Third Energy Package.

"As part of this work, in particular, it is necessary to ensure the independence of the national regulator in the energy sphere and create a certified independent gas transportation operator," Gazprom said.