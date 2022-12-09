Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies to Turkey, Creation of Gas Hub

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in the country, the company said following a working visit of its delegation to Turkey.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in the country, the company said following a working visit of its delegation to Turkey.

"The meeting discussed issues related to the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in Turkey," Gazprom said on Telegram.