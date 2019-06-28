Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Cannot Be Legally Halted

(@imziishan)

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed as scheduled, by the end of 2019, and there is no legal possibility to halt the construction, Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom, one of the companies responsible for the project, said on Friday

"The project will be implemented, and currently there are no legal possibilities to halt the Nord Stream 2 project. Therefore, the plans remain the same � [to complete the construction of the pipeline by] the end of 2019," Miller said.

Miller noted that Gazprom had completed the construction of 60.4 percent of the twin pipeline.

"To date, 1,482 kilometers [920 miles] of pipes have been laid - this is about 60.4 percent of the total length of the [Nord Stream 2] gas pipeline," he added.

The Gazprom CEO said that the head of Nord Stream 2 operator was holding talks at the Danish Energy Agency on Friday, adding that the dialogue was "constructive.

"

The twin pipeline is set to pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

The project has long drawn opposition from a number of countries, especially Ukraine, which claims that Moscow plans to deprive Kiev of its gas transition revenues. The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims.