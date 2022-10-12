UrduPoint.com

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream Lines Can Be Restored Or Alternatives Can Be Created

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream Lines Can Be Restored or Alternatives Can Be Created

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The damaged lines of the Nord Stream network can be restored or their alternatives can be created in the Black Sea, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, it is much faster to restore the lines of the undermined Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, or it is possible to create in the Black Sea a replacement for gas transmission capacities lost at sea in the north," Miller said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

