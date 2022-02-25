UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, China's CNPC Discuss Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Gazprom, China's CNPC Discuss Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom said on Friday it has discussed the implementation of a Russian gas supply project via the Far East route with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

"Gazprom and CNPC discussed further steps to implement a project to supply Russian gas to China via the Far East route," Gazprom said on Telegram, adding that Russia supplies gas in excess of its obligations.

The working meeting was held within the framework of the joint coordinating committee between Gazprom and CNPC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company Gas

Recent Stories

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

59 minutes ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

2 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>