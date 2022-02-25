MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian energy company Gazprom said on Friday it has discussed the implementation of a Russian gas supply project via the Far East route with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

"Gazprom and CNPC discussed further steps to implement a project to supply Russian gas to China via the Far East route," Gazprom said on Telegram, adding that Russia supplies gas in excess of its obligations.

The working meeting was held within the framework of the joint coordinating committee between Gazprom and CNPC.