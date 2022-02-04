UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, CNPC Agree On Supplies Of Gas Via Far East Route - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Gazprom, CNPC Agree on Supplies of Gas Via Far East Route - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a long-term contract for the supplies of natural gas via the Far East route, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Agreement for the sale and purchase of natural gas along the Far East route between PJSC Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation is listed among documents adopted during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

"The signing of the document was an important step in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the gas sector. After the project reaches its full capacity, the volume of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China will increase by 10 billion cubic meters and will reach 48 billion cubic meters per year in total ( including supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline)," Gazprom said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Sale Vladimir Putin Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

3 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

3 minutes ago
 UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>