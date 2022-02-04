Gazprom, CNPC Agree on Supplies of Gas Via Far East Route - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a long-term contract for the supplies of natural gas via the Far East route, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Agreement for the sale and purchase of natural gas along the Far East route between PJSC Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation is listed among documents adopted during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

"The signing of the document was an important step in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the gas sector. After the project reaches its full capacity, the volume of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China will increase by 10 billion cubic meters and will reach 48 billion cubic meters per year in total ( including supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline)," Gazprom said in a statement.