Gazprom, CNPC Agree to Increase Daily Gas Exports to China in November-December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia's Gazprom and China's CNPC agreed to significantly increase daily gas exports to China in November-December compared to the previously approved schedule for 2021, the Russian company said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee was held via video link under the leadership of Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and CNPC Vice President Huang Yongzhang.

The meeting's participants discussed the results of joint work in 2021.

"The reliability of natural gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was noted. In particular, in November-December, in accordance with mutually beneficial agreements between Gazprom and CNPC, the volume of daily exports to China was significantly increased relative to the previously approved schedule for 2021," Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram.