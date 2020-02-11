Gazprom Confirms Launch of Nord Stream 2 by End of 2020

Gazprom expects to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at the end of 2020, according to the company's presentation prepared for investors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Gazprom expects to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at the end of 2020, according to the company's presentation prepared for investors.

"Launch: End of 2020," the presentation says.

Five European companies are working together with Russia's Gazprom to complete a 745-mile twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas per year directly to Germany.

From across the Atlantic, the United States has continued to oppose the project over the alleged harm it would do to Europe's energy security, despite Moscow's repeated insistence that it is a purely commercial venture.

After the US administration imposed sanctions against the pipelines' construction in December, Allseas, the Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, was forced to suspend its activity.

However, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak earlier said that the construction has not stopped, and the pipeline should be launched before the end of 2020.