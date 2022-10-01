Gazprom Confirms TurkStream Operating Smoothly - Hungarian Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Gazprom confirmed to Hungary that the TurkStream gas pipeline was operating smoothly, and Budapest was receiving all the gas in full, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Today, alarming information appeared in connection with the TurkStream.

We immediately contacted Gazprom, and it confirmed that the pipeline was operating smoothly and will continue to do so. All volumes stably arrive to our country," Szijjarto said on social media.