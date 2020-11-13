Gazprom Decreases Gas Deliveries to Turkey by 25% in January-September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Gazprom decreased gas deliveries to Turkey by 25 percent on January-September compared to the same period last year, to 8.854 billion cubic meters, Russian gas giant said on Friday in a new report.

"Turkey: 8.854 billion cubic meters of natural gas," the report said.

In total, in January-September, Gazprom decreased gas deliveries to Western Europe by 13 percent year-on-year that totaled 94.334 billion cubic meters, according to the report.

Turkey is one of the largest importers of Russian gas supplied to the country by Gazprom. However, over the past few years, the energy corporation's sales in the Turkish market have been falling. In 2019, the purchases fell by 35 percent to 15.5 billion cubic meters compared to 2018.