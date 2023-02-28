Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran, Discussed Cooperation in Energy Sector

The delegation of Russian gas giant Gazprom held a number of meetings in Iran, discussing areas of cooperation in the energy sector in the development of a memorandum with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Gazprom said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The delegation of Russian gas giant Gazprom held a number of meetings in Iran, discussing areas of cooperation in the energy sector in the development of a memorandum with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Gazprom said on Tuesday.

"A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company's Management Committee, paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran today. As part of the visit, working meetings of Alexey Miller with Mohammad Mokhber, First Vice President of Iran, Javad Owji, Minister of Petroleum of Iran, Chairman of the board of Directors of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and Mohsen Khojastehmehr, Deputy Minister of Petroleum of Iran, CEO of NIOC, took place in Tehran," the company said.

"The meetings addressed the cooperation areas in the energy sector in furtherance of the Memorandum signed between Gazprom and NIOC in 2022," Gazprom added.

In July 2022, PJSC Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation. The document envisages an analysis of the possibilities of interaction in the development of gas and oil fields in Iran, the implementation of exchange operations with natural gas and oil products, the implementation of large-tonnage and small-tonnage LNG projects, the construction of gas pipelines, scientific, technical and technological cooperation.

Gazprom has had a representative office in Iran since 2002.