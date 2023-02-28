UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Delegation Held Series Of Meetings In Iran, Discussed Cooperation In Energy Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran, Discussed Cooperation in Energy Sector

The delegation of Russian gas giant Gazprom held a number of meetings in Iran, discussing areas of cooperation in the energy sector in the development of a memorandum with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Gazprom said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The delegation of Russian gas giant Gazprom held a number of meetings in Iran, discussing areas of cooperation in the energy sector in the development of a memorandum with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Gazprom said on Tuesday.

"A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company's Management Committee, paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran today. As part of the visit, working meetings of Alexey Miller with Mohammad Mokhber, First Vice President of Iran, Javad Owji, Minister of Petroleum of Iran, Chairman of the board of Directors of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and Mohsen Khojastehmehr, Deputy Minister of Petroleum of Iran, CEO of NIOC, took place in Tehran," the company said.

"The meetings addressed the cooperation areas in the energy sector in furtherance of the Memorandum signed between Gazprom and NIOC in 2022," Gazprom added.

In July 2022, PJSC Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation. The document envisages an analysis of the possibilities of interaction in the development of gas and oil fields in Iran, the implementation of exchange operations with natural gas and oil products, the implementation of large-tonnage and small-tonnage LNG projects, the construction of gas pipelines, scientific, technical and technological cooperation.

Gazprom has had a representative office in Iran since 2002.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia Company Oil Visit Tehran July Gas

Recent Stories

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in f ..

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in figures

1 minute ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, FG Polo qualify for semifina ..

1 minute ago
 Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Sup ..

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

1 minute ago
 Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

1 minute ago
 US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaa ..

US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaab Leader Ali Mohamed Rage - St ..

1 minute ago
 Nigeria's opposition calls for cancelling 'sham' e ..

Nigeria's opposition calls for cancelling 'sham' election

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.