Gazprom Delivered Record 20.3Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas To Turkey From Jan 1 To Sep 19

Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

From January 1 to September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, all-time high for this period, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) From January 1 to September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, all-time high for this period, the company said on Monday.

"From January 1 to September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey. This is a historically record volume for this period and 153% (12.

3 billion cubic meters) more than in 2020 (8 billion cubic meters)," the statement says.

The company also announced that its CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez discussed bilateral cooperation in the gas sector. In particular, they discussed gas supplies.

The parties highly appreciated the work of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, which transport Russian gas across the Black Sea to consumers, the company said.

