Gazprom Delivers Record Daily Gas Volume To China Via Power Of Siberia - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China's request for the supply gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline on March 20 significantly exceeded contract obligations, and Russian energy giant Gazprom set a new daily record for such deliveries, the company said on Tuesday.

"On March 20, China's application for the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline significantly exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered the requested volumes and set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China," Gazprom said on Telegram.

