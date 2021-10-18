UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Did Not Book Additional Gas Transit Capacity Via Ukraine For November

Gazprom Did Not Book Additional Gas Transit Capacity Via Ukraine For November

Russia's gas giant Gazprom decided not to book additional transit capacity via Ukraine's transmission system to Europe for November, data from the Hungarian trading platform RBP showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia's gas giant Gazprom decided not to book additional transit capacity via Ukraine's transmission system to Europe for November, data from the Hungarian trading platform RBP showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gazprom booked the transit capacity of 31.4 million cubic meters of gas per day through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from the proposed 89 million cubic meters for November, the GSA platform's data showed.

