Gazprom Discovers Large Gas Deposit On Yamal Shelf In Northwestern Siberia

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Gazprom Discovers Large Gas Deposit on Yamal Shelf in Northwestern Siberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia's Gazprom has discovered a large gas deposit at the Leningradskoye field in the Kara Sea on the shelf of the Yamal peninsula in the northwestern Siberia, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"At the Leningradskoye field in the Kara Sea, an inflow was received with a flow rate of about 600,000 cubic meters per day.

It indicates significant volumes of gas in the reservoir," the energy company said.

This is the fourth large gas deposit on the Yamal shelf Gazprom has discovered in the last two years.

The energy giant plans to calculate the volume of gas at the newly-discovered deposit and share the findings with Russia's government agency on reserves of energy resources.

Overall, the amount of gas reserves at the Leningradskoye field is estimated to be around 1.9 trillion cubic meters.

