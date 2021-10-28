Gazprom Discussed With Moldova Continuation of Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu and Moldovagaz head Vadim Ceban to discuss a new contract for the supply of gas to the republic, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"Today in St.

Petersburg, Alexey Miller, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu and Moldovagaz Chairman of the board Vadim Cheban continued negotiations on the terms of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic and on current issues of interaction between Gazprom and Moldovagaz," the company said.