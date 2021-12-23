UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Does Not Book Capacity Of Yamal-Europe For Gas Transit Via Poland 4th Day In Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) For the fourth day in a row, Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked the capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for gas transit through Poland at the regular session of the daily auction, according to the results of the auction on the GSA Platform.

During the day-ahead auction, it was proposed to book capacity in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, which is one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom. However, this proposal remained unclaimed.

Thus, for the fourth day in a row, Gazprom refrains from booking the Polish section of Yamal-Europe during the regular session.

At the same time, the company also does not book the pipeline capacity at additional sessions, which are held immediately before the start of a new gas trading day.

Gazprom had not previously booked capacity for transit through Poland through this gas pipeline for December and used it on a daily basis. On some days, the company ordered capacities not on a regular basis, but at an additional session, and also used a short-term intraday booking for several hours.

