Gazprom Exceeds Daily Level of Gas Exports to China on January 1, 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom has exceeded its contracted daily level of gas supply to China on January 1 and 3, setting a new record, the company said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom started 2023 with new historical records of daily gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline," the company said in a statement on social media.

On January 1, the company reached a "fundamentally new level" of daily supplies provided by the 2023 contract, the statement read. Gazprom exceeded this level on January 1 and 3, including by 0.45% on Tuesday, the company added.