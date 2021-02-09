UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Expects Average Gas Exports Price Above $200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Gazprom Expects Average Gas Exports Price Above $200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom expects the average export price of gas supplies this year at more than $ 200 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Tuesday.

"If our budget, which we adopted in December 2020, was based on scenario conditions, which implied an export price around $170 per 1,000 cubic meters, then today, at the end of January, we can confidently say that we expect an average annual the price of gas exports '200 plus' [in 2021], that is, significantly higher than $200, which is more than $30 above price targets, scenario conditions laid down in the budget for next year," he said during a conference call.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Budget Company Price January December Gas 2020

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

46 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

46 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.