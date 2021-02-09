Gazprom Expects Average Gas Exports Price Above $200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom expects the average export price of gas supplies this year at more than $ 200 per 1,000 cubic meters, Alexander Ivannikov, the head of the company's financial department, said on Tuesday.

"If our budget, which we adopted in December 2020, was based on scenario conditions, which implied an export price around $170 per 1,000 cubic meters, then today, at the end of January, we can confidently say that we expect an average annual the price of gas exports '200 plus' [in 2021], that is, significantly higher than $200, which is more than $30 above price targets, scenario conditions laid down in the budget for next year," he said during a conference call.