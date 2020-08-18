(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom expects gas prices to rise in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with forward contracts already pointing at $160 per 1,000 cubic meters in January, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, pricing on the gas market is highly seasonal, with prices usually increasing in the fall-winter period during the heating season and in the consumption of reserves created in summer. This year, traditional seasonal fluctuations have been accompanied by a sharp decline in demand due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, it said.

"This gives us reason to expect gas prices to rise in the fourth quarter of 2020 ” first quarter of 2021. For example, January forward gas contracts show a level of about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, while the current spot price is about $90 per 1,000 cubic meters," the company said in a statement presented at the VTB Capital Investments online conference.

At the same time, prices will be significantly driven by weather and level of reserves in underground storage facilities, Gazprom noted.