UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Expects Gas Prices To Rise In Q4 2020 ” Q1 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Gazprom Expects Gas Prices to Rise in Q4 2020 ” Q1 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom expects gas prices to rise in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with forward contracts already pointing at $160 per 1,000 cubic meters in January, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, pricing on the gas market is highly seasonal, with prices usually increasing in the fall-winter period during the heating season and in the consumption of reserves created in summer. This year, traditional seasonal fluctuations have been accompanied by a sharp decline in demand due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, it said.

"This gives us reason to expect gas prices to rise in the fourth quarter of 2020 ” first quarter of 2021. For example, January forward gas contracts show a level of about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, while the current spot price is about $90 per 1,000 cubic meters," the company said in a statement presented at the VTB Capital Investments online conference.

At the same time, prices will be significantly driven by weather and level of reserves in underground storage facilities, Gazprom noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Russia Company Same Price January Gas 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

23 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

1 hour ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

2 hours ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.