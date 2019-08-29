Gazprom Expects Lower Gas Exports to Europe in 2019 Than 2018 - Top Manager

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia 's Gazprom expects to have exported 192 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe at the end of the year in 2019 (or about 6.8 trillion cubic feet), which is 4-4.5 percent less than in 2018 , Mikhail Malgin, the deputy head of Gazprom Export, said Thursday.

"As for the sales this year, we will go back to the level of 2017, it will be about 192 billion cubic meters, which, compared to 2018, will be a decrease of about 4-4.5 percent," Malgin said at a phone conference for investors.

Malgin added that gas prices grew by 8 percent on average compared to 2017 but decreased about 13 percent compared to 2018. The manager added that 2018 was an advantageous year and it would be more appropriate to compare 2019 to 2017.

According to the company forecast, an average price of gas export to Europe is expected to be at $230-235 per 1,000 cubic meters.