UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Expects Lower Gas Exports To Europe In 2019 Than 2018 - Top Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:12 PM

Gazprom Expects Lower Gas Exports to Europe in 2019 Than 2018 - Top Manager

Russia's Gazprom expects to have exported 192 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe at the end of the year in 2019 (or about 6.8 trillion cubic feet), which is 4-4.5 percent less than in 2018, Mikhail Malgin, the deputy head of Gazprom Export, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia's Gazprom expects to have exported 192 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe at the end of the year in 2019 (or about 6.8 trillion cubic feet), which is 4-4.5 percent less than in 2018, Mikhail Malgin, the deputy head of Gazprom Export, said Thursday.

"As for the sales this year, we will go back to the level of 2017, it will be about 192 billion cubic meters, which, compared to 2018, will be a decrease of about 4-4.5 percent," Malgin said at a phone conference for investors.

Malgin added that gas prices grew by 8 percent on average compared to 2017 but decreased about 13 percent compared to 2018. The manager added that 2018 was an advantageous year and it would be more appropriate to compare 2019 to 2017.

According to the company forecast, an average price of gas export to Europe is expected to be at $230-235 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Price Gas 2017 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

1 hour ago

Italian Ex-Senator Expects New Left-Wing Governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Senate session to continue till September 6

3 minutes ago

Indian steps put regional peace at stake: Sh Rashi ..

3 minutes ago

Instructions issued to schools, colleges in wake o ..

3 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed in Naw ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.