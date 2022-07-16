Gazprom Expects Siemens to Confirm if Return of Gas Turbine for Nord Stream Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russia's energy giant Gazprom filed a request with Siemens, asking the German company to provide documents that would allow the export of the gas turbine for the Portovaya compressor station (CS), essential for the operation of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Gazprom said on Saturday, adding that it expects the partner to fulfill its obligations on the maintenance of gas engines.

"On July 15, Gazprom officially asked Siemens to provide documents that, given the current Canadian and European Union sanctions regimes, would allow the export of the gas turbine engine to Russia for the Portovaya CS, a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and the fulfillment by Siemens Group of its obligations in the repair and maintenance of gas turbine engines," the company on Telegram on Saturday.

Gazprom also stressed its hopes on "unconditional" fulfillment of maintenance obligations by Siemens, necessary for the unhindered operation of the Nord Stream pipeline and gas deliveries to Europe.

On Wednesday, Gazprom said it had no documents that could allow Siemens to return the gas turbine engine for the Portovaya CS from Canada, where it had been sent for repairs and then stranded due to sanctions on Russia following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.