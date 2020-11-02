MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's Gazprom Export confirmed on Monday that it had received an appeal from Poland's PGNiG demanding a revision of prices for gas supplied from November 1, such an opportunity is provided for in the contract.

"Gazprom Export confirms that it has received an appeal from the Polish company PGNiG demanding a revision of the price from November 1, 2020, under the gas supply contract," the statement saya.

"In accordance with the terms of this contract, any of the parties, in the presence of the circumstances specified in the contract, has a right to demand a revision once every three years," the Russian company added.