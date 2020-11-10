(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's natural gas export company, Gazprom Export, on Monday filed a request to Poland's energy company, PGNiG, for an upward revision of the price of gas supplied to Poland under the gas supply contract since November 2020, Gazprom said Tuesday.

"Acting in accordance with the terms of the contract, on November 9, Gazprom Export LLC filed a request to Poland's PGNiG for an upward revision of the price under the gas supply contract since November 2020," the company said.

The Polish energy company on Monday said that Gazprom's request was unfounded and contrary to the terms of the contract.

The long-term Yamal contract between PGNiG and Gazprom was signed in 1996. The Yamal contract provides that every three years either party to the contract may ask for a renegotiation of the price terms of supplies if it determines that they fail to reflect current market conditions. The Yamal contract expires in December 2022.