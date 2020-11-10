UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Export Requests Higher Gas Price For Poland's PGNiG - Russian Giant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

Gazprom Export Requests Higher Gas Price for Poland's PGNiG - Russian Giant

Russia's natural gas export company, Gazprom Export, on Monday filed a request to Poland's energy company, PGNiG, for an upward revision of the price of gas supplied to Poland under the gas supply contract since November 2020, Gazprom said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's natural gas export company, Gazprom Export, on Monday filed a request to Poland's energy company, PGNiG, for an upward revision of the price of gas supplied to Poland under the gas supply contract since November 2020, Gazprom said Tuesday.

"Acting in accordance with the terms of the contract, on November 9, Gazprom Export LLC filed a request to Poland's PGNiG for an upward revision of the price under the gas supply contract since November 2020," the company said.

The Polish energy company on Monday said that Gazprom's request was unfounded and contrary to the terms of the contract.

The long-term Yamal contract between PGNiG and Gazprom was signed in 1996. The Yamal contract provides that every three years either party to the contract may ask for a renegotiation of the price terms of supplies if it determines that they fail to reflect current market conditions. The Yamal contract expires in December 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Price Poland May November December Gas 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

19 minutes ago

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest a ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with form ..

39 minutes ago

Pb govt imposes smart lock down in city

41 seconds ago

Three day Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed to c ..

43 seconds ago

Mardan police arrest 63 suspects in operations und ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.