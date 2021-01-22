UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Exported Record 59.2Bcm Of Gas Via Nord Stream In 2020 - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:56 PM

Gazprom Exported Record 59.2Bcm of Gas Via Nord Stream in 2020 - Operator

Gas exports via the Nord Stream pipeline reached a record 59.2 billion cubic meters last year, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Gas exports via the Nord Stream pipeline reached a record 59.2 billion cubic meters last year, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said in a statement.

"In 2020, Nord Stream AG transported 59.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to consumers in Europe through the Nord Stream Pipeline.

The pipeline was utilised at a marginally higher level compared to that of the previous years, thus, the gas volume transported in 2020 represents the historically highest mark since the start of operations," the statement says.

Total volume of gas transportation since the commissioning of the first string of the gas pipeline in 2011 amounted to about 382 billion cubic meters, the company added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Europe Company Nord Gas 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

More Than 60% of Swiss Support Burqa, Niqab Ban Ah ..

4 minutes ago

Galiyat attracts over 700,000 tourists in two mont ..

4 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Hopes for 'Good' Dialogue ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish Galicia to Cull 3,100 Minks Due to COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

Evans catches early bird Ogier to lead in Monte Ca ..

9 minutes ago

PMSA rescues six fishermen

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.