Gazprom Exported Record 59.2Bcm of Gas Via Nord Stream in 2020 - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Gas exports via the Nord Stream pipeline reached a record 59.2 billion cubic meters last year, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said in a statement.

"In 2020, Nord Stream AG transported 59.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to consumers in Europe through the Nord Stream Pipeline.

The pipeline was utilised at a marginally higher level compared to that of the previous years, thus, the gas volume transported in 2020 represents the historically highest mark since the start of operations," the statement says.

Total volume of gas transportation since the commissioning of the first string of the gas pipeline in 2011 amounted to about 382 billion cubic meters, the company added.