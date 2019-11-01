UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Exports To Countries Outside Former Soviet Union In Jan-Oct Down 1.8% To 161.2 Bcm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Gazprom Exports to Countries Outside Former Soviet Union in Jan-Oct Down 1.8% to 161.2 Bcm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom's exports to countries outside of the former Soviet Union in January-October preliminarily decreased by 1.8 percent compared to the same period last year to 161.2 billion cubic meters of gas, the company said Friday.

"In January-October, Gazprom supplied 161.2 billion cubic meters of gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union - 1.8 percent less than in the ten months of the record year 2018, and 2.5 percent more than in the same period in 2017," it said.

