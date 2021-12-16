Gazprom Fulfills 2021 Gas Transit Obligations to Ukraine Ahead of Schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Gazprom said on Wednesday that it has fulfilled obligations to Ukraine for gas transit in 2021 ahead of schedule, adding that export supplies to Europe continue uninterrupted via various routes, including through the Ukrainian territory.

"Today the company has fulfilled its obligations under the transit agreement with Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, 40 billion cubic meters of Russian gas have been transported through its territory, which corresponds to the volume indicated in the transit agreement for the entire 2021," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The company added that it continues to reliably supply gas to its European customers via various routes, including through the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

Moscow and Kiev agreed in late 2019 to extend the transit contract until 2024, while the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said the company was ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.