Gazprom Fulfills Its Obligations on Gas Deliveries to Germany - Berlin

Russia's Gazprom fulfills its obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, and Berlin is monitoring the situation, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia's Gazprom fulfills its obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, and Berlin is monitoring the situation, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"According to our current information, all suppliers are fulfilling their obligations, including Gazprom, up to the present moment, according to our information, it is fulfilling its obligations.

Surely, the government is watching the situation closely and expects it to be the same in the future," Seibert told a briefing.

Meanwhile, the German Energy Ministry said that the occupancy level of German gas storage facilities decreased from 75% to some 70% when compared to the previous week.