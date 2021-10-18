UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Fulfills Its Obligations On Gas Deliveries To Germany - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

Gazprom Fulfills Its Obligations on Gas Deliveries to Germany - Berlin

Russia's Gazprom fulfills its obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, and Berlin is monitoring the situation, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia's Gazprom fulfills its obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, and Berlin is monitoring the situation, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"According to our current information, all suppliers are fulfilling their obligations, including Gazprom, up to the present moment, according to our information, it is fulfilling its obligations.

Surely, the government is watching the situation closely and expects it to be the same in the future," Seibert told a briefing.

Meanwhile, the German Energy Ministry said that the occupancy level of German gas storage facilities decreased from 75% to some 70% when compared to the previous week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin Same Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Wapda victorious in PPFL match

Wapda victorious in PPFL match

26 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

28 seconds ago
 Distt admin foils an attempt to embezzle 10,000 kg ..

Distt admin foils an attempt to embezzle 10,000 kg sugar

2 minutes ago
 NTC organizes 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Z ..

NTC organizes 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Zoom Conference

2 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to late Ajmal ..

President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to late Ajmal Niazi for 'making an eternal m ..

2 minutes ago
 Gazprom Increased Non-CIS Exports by 13.1% to 152. ..

Gazprom Increased Non-CIS Exports by 13.1% to 152.2Bln Cubic Meters in Past 9.5 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.