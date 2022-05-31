UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Fully Stops Gas Supplies To Dutch GasTerra Due To Non-Payment In Rubles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 12:09 PM

Gazprom Fully Stops Gas Supplies to Dutch GasTerra Due to Non-Payment in Rubles

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it had completely stopped gas supplied to the Netherlands' GasTerra, as the Dutch company failed to ensure payments in rubles under the new mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it had completely stopped gas supplied to the Netherlands' GasTerra, as the Dutch company failed to ensure payments in rubles under the new mechanism.

"Gazprom completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra B.V. (Netherlands) due to non-payment in rubles," the company wrote on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Netherlands Gas

Recent Stories

290 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

290 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Electricity shortfall: Power crises reach up to 70 ..

Electricity shortfall: Power crises reach up to 7000 MW

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 17,191 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 17,191 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Aagha Ali, Sehar Khan drop first look of new colla ..

Aagha Ali, Sehar Khan drop first look of new collaboration 'Zakham'

2 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 28 new local confirmed CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 28 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 in Beijing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.