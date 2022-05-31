Gazprom Fully Stops Gas Supplies to Dutch GasTerra Due to Non-Payment in Rubles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it had completely stopped gas supplied to the Netherlands' GasTerra, as the Dutch company failed to ensure payments in rubles under the new mechanism.

"Gazprom completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra B.V. (Netherlands) due to non-payment in rubles," the company wrote on Telegram.