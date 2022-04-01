UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Group Says Ceased Participation In Subsidiary Gazprom Germania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Gazprom Group Says Ceased Participation in Subsidiary Gazprom Germania

The Gazprom Group announced on Friday ceasing its participation in German subsidiary GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its holdings, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Gazprom Group announced on Friday ceasing its participation in German subsidiary GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its holdings, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.

The German economy ministry is reportedly considering nationalizing the subsidiaries of the Russian energy giants in Germany.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the nationalization of the Russian companies' subsidiaries would seriously violate international law, noting that Moscow considers raising such a question unacceptable.

"On March 31, the Gazprom Group terminated its participation in German GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its holdings, among which Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany March All

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor accepts Buzdar’s resignation as ..

Punjab Governor accepts Buzdar’s resignation as CM

14 seconds ago
 Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on ..

Cash-strapped Lebanon struggles to turn lights on for polling day

6 minutes ago
 Iran Plans to Participate in 2022 St.Petersburg In ..

Iran Plans to Participate in 2022 St.Petersburg International Economic Forum - O ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI govt creates over 5.5 million jobs

PTI govt creates over 5.5 million jobs

24 minutes ago
 Hungary May Suffer Economy Collapse If Gives Up Ru ..

Hungary May Suffer Economy Collapse If Gives Up Russian Gas - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 US, Allies Unlikely to Offer Ukraine Legally Bindi ..

US, Allies Unlikely to Offer Ukraine Legally Binding Security Guarantees - Repor ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.