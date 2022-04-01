Gazprom Group Says Ceased Participation in Subsidiary Gazprom Germania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Gazprom Group announced on Friday ceasing its participation in German subsidiary GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its holdings, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.

The German economy ministry is reportedly considering nationalizing the subsidiaries of the Russian energy giants in Germany.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the nationalization of the Russian companies' subsidiaries would seriously violate international law, noting that Moscow considers raising such a question unacceptable.

"On March 31, the Gazprom Group terminated its participation in German GAZPROM Germania GmbH and all its holdings, among which Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.